A migrant was released from jail in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, after allegedly mugging an 80-year-old woman, a new report details.

According to CWB Chicago, 47-year-old migrant Elio Redondo Ragas of Venezuela was arrested and charged with robbing an elderly woman in the Bridgeport neighborhood of Chicago on August 2.

Police allege that Ragas was riding a bike early in the morning when he sought out the woman who was only a block from her home. The woman told police Ragas ran up to her, snatched her purse, grabbed the hat off her head, and then took off on the bike.

Two good samaritans, a 42-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, watched the alleged robbery occur and ran after Ragas. Eventually, the two men got hold of Ragas and held him down until police officers arrived. Ragas was arrested and subsequently charged.

Prosecutors, though, did not request Ragas to be held in jail and, thanks to Chicago’s sanctuary city policy, it is unlikely officers can turn him over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Judge Caroline Glennon-Goodman thus released Ragas from jail even though he had previously failed to appear in court in a case from October last year.

In that case, Ragas is accused of breaking into an elderly man’s home and stealing beer and food from his fridge. He failed to appear in court and prosecutors dropped the case against him.

