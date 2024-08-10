Vice President Kamala Harris is vowing to sign legislation as president that would have millions of illegal aliens eventually securing naturalized American citizenship and imposing nationwide no-excuse mail-in voting.

During a rally in Glendale, Arizona, Harris said she would back amnesty for the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens through so-called “comprehensive reform.”

“We know our immigration system is broken and we know what it takes to fix it: comprehensive reform. That includes strong border security and an earned pathway to citizenship,” Harris said.

Such an amnesty would immediately fill the United States workforce with millions of newly legalized foreign workers against whom working and middle class Americans would have to compete.

Already, on President Joe Biden and Harris’s watch, American jobs have been filled with millions of newly arrived foreign workers while millions of native-born Americans have fallen out of the workforce.

“What that essentially means is that all of the job growth we have seen [under Biden and Harris] has been going to foreign-born workers — a category…which the Bureau of Labor Statistics admits includes illegal aliens,” Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni has told Breitbart News.

Also during her speech, Harris said she would “finally pass” the Freedom to Vote Act to, among other things, enact nationwide no-excuse mail-in voting. The legislation would ensure that registrants could use drop boxes to turn in mail-in ballots.

Similarly, the legislation would automatically register voters unless they opt out. Specifically, states that already have automatic voter registration typically register voters through Departments of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices.

In 2023, as Breitbart News reported, nearly 400 foreign nationals were discovered on Cook County, Illinois, voter rolls since 2007. Experts said that providing voter registrations at DMVs is responsible for the error.

