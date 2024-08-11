San Francisco Charges 26 Pro-Palestinian Activists for Blocking Golden Gate Bridge

The District Attorney of San Francisco has filed charges against 26 people, including felonies, for blocking the Golden Gate Bridge in April, causing hundreds of people, including doctors and patients needing care, to be trapped for hours.

As Breitbart News reported in April:

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters shut down San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge on Monday amid a wave of protests springing up around the country. … Viral videos captured the moment as cars started piling up on the bridge, forcing the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to issue a Sig-alert for the southbound direction of the bridge. Two hours later, around 10:30 a.m., the CHP announced on social media that it started making arrests, with 15 people being taken into custody.

D.A. Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed in 2022 after voters recalled far-left Chesa Boudin, filed the charges. Fox News’ Bill Melugin summarized the criminal cases:

NEW: SF DA charges 26 people in connection the anti-Israel protest that shut down the Golden Gate Bridge in April. Some charged w/ felony conspiracy, false imprisonment, etc. Arrest warrants issued. Victims include someone missing a pre-op brain surgery appointment to remove a… pic.twitter.com/oYi3vtEIhN — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 10, 2024

There has been very little action taken against anti-Israel protesters across the country; the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, under Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke and Attorney General Merrick Garland, has been silent.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.