Anti-Israel Protesters Shut Down Golden Gate Bridge

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters shut down San Francisco’s iconic Gold Gate Bridge on Monday amid a wave of protests springing up around the country.

“Activists protesting the war in Gaza shut down Highway 101 on the Golden Gate Bridge Monday morning, snarling the commute into San Francisco and resulting in multiple arrests,” NBC Bay Area reported on Monday.

“At around 7:30 a.m. Monday, dozens of protesters stopped their vehicles and blocked all southbound lanes of the span, demanding the U.S. stop arming and funding Israel in the war in Gaza, organizers say,” it added.

Viral videos captured the moment as cars started piling up on the bridge, forcing the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to issue a Sig-alert for the southbound direction of the bridge. Two hours later, around 10:30 a.m., the CHP announced on social media that it started making arrests, with 15 people being taken into custody.

NEW: The Golden Gate Bridge is finally open after pro-Palestine protesters stopped traffic for nearly 5 hours. Police reportedly arrested about 30 individuals who reportedly chained themselves to vehicles. After the police arrested the protesters, they had to wait for… pic.twitter.com/E5zcS5E3oz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 15, 2024

BREAKING: Pro-Palestine mob has been blocking the Golden Gate Bridge for an hour. While drivers getting fed up the cops are doing absolutely nothing. pic.twitter.com/W19x7RVACx — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 15, 2024

BREAKING: Anti-Israel demonstrators shut down both directions of the Golden Gate Bridge in California. pic.twitter.com/I4GE89MBa0 — The General (@GeneralMCNews) April 15, 2024

As Breitbart News reported in March, a cadre of pro-Palestinian protesters chained themselves to the USNS Harvey Milk gangway in San Francisco, believing the ship would be delivering weapons to Israel.

Fox News reported on Monday of protests springing up around the nation as Israel prepares to respond to a wave of drone strikes and cruise missiles from Iran.

“In New York City, nearly 300 protesters gathered outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning,” it noted.

“In Chicago, protesters blocked traffic to O’Hare Airport, causing delays that lasted for several hours after the protest was broken up by police,” it added.

