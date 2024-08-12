FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr told Breitbart News that Kamala Harris has connected “zero” Americans to the internet since being given the job, despite the $42.5 billion earmarked for it.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) head Carr told Breitbart News in a written statement, “In 2021, Vice President Harris agreed to lead the Administration’s $42 billion plan to extend Internet to millions of Americans. She has now been leading that effort for over 1,000 days—1,001 days to be precise. So how many Americans have been connected over that stretch of time? Zero. After 1,001 days, not a single American has been connected to the Internet with those dollars.”

Harris was first tasked with leading the administration’s efforts to expand broadband access to millions of Americans in April 2021. During President Joe Biden’s 2021 State of the Union address, he announced he chose Harris to lead the effort “because I know it will get done.”

The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, otherwise known as the infrastructure bill, contained a $42.5 billion fund to expand internet access.

The $42.5 billion was allocated to the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program; Carr in June blamed the Biden-Harris administration’s failure to expand broadband access on its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

He said that it is now likely that construction on expanding broadband will not take place until next year.