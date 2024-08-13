Squad Member Ilhan Omar Wins Reelection in Primary Race

Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (R-MN) won her primary race for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District on Tuesday evening.

Omar received 67,524 votes, or 56.2 percent of the vote, while Don Samuels, a former member of the Minneapolis City Council, received 51,581 votes, or 42.9 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Another candidate, Abena McKenzie, received 456 votes, or 0.4 percent of the vote, while opponent Nate Schluter received votes 567, or 0.5 percent of the vote.

The Associated Press called the race at 10:39 p.m.

Omar’s win comes after two other Squad members, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) lost their primary races.

The Minnesota congresswoman previously narrowly defeated Samuels in the last election cycle. Samuels ended up losing by just over two percent of the vote and received 48.2 percent, while Omar received 50.3 percent.

A poll conducted by Lake Research Partners in July found that Omar had a “sizable lead over Samuels” of 27 points, with Omar receiving 60 percent of support, while Samuels led by 33 percent, according to Newsweek. This poll was conducted on behalf of Omar’s campaign.

Another poll conducted in February by Victoria Research & Consulting, this time on behalf of Samuels campaign, found that Omar received 49 percent of support, while Samuels received 30 percent of support, according to the outlet.

Omar has faced criticism regarding her anti-Israel views. Omar, along with fellow Squad members Bowman and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), are facing a class-action lawsuit and have been accused of “inciting and encouraging” the anti-Israel protests and encampment that occurred at Columbia University in the spring.

The congresswoman has also supported the withholding of artillery and other weapons to Israel.

In February 2023, Omar was ousted from her position on the Foreign Affairs Committee due to her previous derogatory remarks about Jewish people.

Omar will face Republican candidate Dalia Al-Aqidi in November.