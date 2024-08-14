Former President Donald Trump is the only candidate in this election who is actively trying to unite the country, Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman Michael Whatley said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Speaking about the right’s messaging going into the election, Whatley said Republicans have a lot of positive things to talk about.

“We have a lot to talk about, because Donald Trump is the only candidate in this race right now that is even trying to unify the country,” he said, noting that Trump is also the only candidate talking about addressing major issues such as fixing the southern border, restoring the economy,” he said, as Americans face the worst inflation in nearly half a century, with grocery prices skyrocketing 21 percent.

Trump, Whatley continued, is also focused on ensuring that “America is the leader in the world that we need to be, and that we are strong enough to protect ourselves at home and abroad.”

“So there’s an upbeat message that we think needs to get out there in every race. You obviously have to talk about all of the issues across the board. And we do need to talk about where America is because, you know, we want to make it great again, but you’ve got to have an honest conversation about where Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have put this country right now,” he added.

Host Mike Slater pressed further, questioning Whatley on the left’s framing that this race is about “joy versus rage.”

“Kamala is about joy and happiness and glee, and Trump is mean and is angry and it’s a future — a dystopian future of rage. So how do you combat that?” he asked.

“I think that we’ve got to talk about why are people unhappy right now? Why is our economy flailing? Why are we talking about, you know, war in the Middle East? It’s because Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have been so weak over the course of the last four years, and that President Trump is going to be the one that’s going to restore our standing,” Whatley said, adding that there is “no reason that Kamala Harris should be full of joy other than the fact that she pushed Joe Biden off the stage and basically wiped out the votes of 14 million primary voters and became the nominee.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.