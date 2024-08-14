Harris Hides from Media for 24 Days Since Joining Race

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday failed to hold an unscripted press conference for straight 24 days since joining the presidential race.
The media has not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024. The last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago on December 2, 2023.
One reason Harris could be running a “basement” media strategy is to navigate policy debates within her own party. Anonymous campaign aides reportedly flipped-flopped on five of her radical-left policies, such as socialized medicine and fracking.
“Kamala needs to stop insulting the intelligence of voters and speak for herself to explain why she is running from every liberal policy she has ever supported,” the Trump campaign’s national press secretary Karoline Leavitt ripped Harris in a statement. “The mainstream media needs to stop being complicit in her lies and demand answers.”
Democrats support Harris’s media strategy.
“Why would we start talking about policy?” one Democrat lawmaker told Politico Playbook on Monday about Harris’s ability to avoid the spotlight.
Harris pledged last week to schedule only one interview “before the end of the month,” though it is unclear whether the interview will take place in the last three weeks of August or the interview scheduling will take place before August ends.
Harris, known for word salads, already committed two gaffes in August when speaking off-script. She accidentally called herself “president” during the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s eulogy in August, followed by delivering a word salad during an unscripted comment about a hostage deal with Russia.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
