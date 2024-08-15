California Health Officials Urge Indoor Masking as COVID Surges

California health officials are urging residents to wear masks in indoor settings as the state suffers its worst summer coronavirus surge in years.

Patch.com reported:

The Golden State is among 27 states reporting “very high” levels and another 17 states reporting “high” levels of wastewater viral activity, as of Aug. 9. This summer is California’s worst for COVID-19 infections since 2022, according to the California Department of Public Health, and state health officials urged residents to wear masks indoors once again. … Health experts said high temperatures during California’s heat wave are keeping people indoors, making the spread of the virus much easier, leading to this summer surge.

… With the current spike in COVID infections, “this is probably going to end up becoming the largest summer wave we’ve had,” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and former White House COVID-19 response coordinator, told NBC News.

As Breitbart News noted earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning on the idea that President Joe Biden brought “COVID under control.”

However, there were more deaths from coronavirus under Biden than under President Donald Trump, even though Biden said that the number of deaths under Trump should disqualify him from office.

Biden’s strategy has been to emphasize (and mandate) vaccinations, though the administration has been criticized in the past for shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing kits.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.