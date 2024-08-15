Exclusive — Donald Trump: Kamala Harris Is ‘Openly Against Christmas’

PALM BEACH, Florida — Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News exclusively that Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is so radical that she opposes saying “Merry Christmas.”

“She’s openly against Christmas,” Trump said in an exclusive interview at Mar-a-Lago. “Remember me? We will bring back ‘Merry Christmas.’ Remember the stories saying, ‘We need to refuse to say “Merry Christmas?”‘ We brought it back. She’s against saying ‘Merry Christmas.’ When you defund the police, you’re against ‘Merry Christmas,’ and you want open borders. That’s enough. Oh, and she wants to take away your guns. Those four things. You don’t have to go down a whole list of things — you don’t get worse than that. But defund the police — she really wanted to. And she also protected all of those that were killing people that were in jail in Minnesota.”

Trump’s comments refer to an incident in December 2017 — when he was president and Harris was a senator — when she bashed people for saying “Merry Christmas” while illegal aliens did not yet have amnesty for their crime of illegally entering the United States. A recently unearthed video of Harris from that 2017 incident shows her bashing Trump for wishing people a Merry Christmas when illegal alien children did not have citizenship amnestied upon them.

“And when we all sing happy tunes and sing ‘Merry Christmas,’ and wish each other ‘Merry Christmas,’ these children are not going to have a Merry Christmas,” Harris said.

“How dare we speak ‘Merry Christmas.’ How dare we? They will not have a Merry Christmas,” Harris added.

Unearthed video shows a belligerent Kamala Harris snapping at people for saying “Merry Christmas” because DACA kids didn’t receive citizenship This is totally bizarre pic.twitter.com/XL1kWJtFys — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 1, 2024

But, now that Harris is the vice president of the United States, she and President Joe Biden have enacted wide-scale open border policies that have let in millions and millions more illegal aliens. Trump said Harris has overseen one of the most radical immigration agendas in history.

“They gave up Remain in Mexico,” Trump told Breitbart News of Harris and Biden. “They got rid of everything. They got rid of our medical situation that if you have a disease, if you have tuberculosis, if you have a disease that’s very contagious. They don’t care — they let them into our country.”

Trump also said Harris and her campaign staff’s efforts to clean up her radical record are unlikely to be successful.

“I don’t see how somebody gets by all of this stuff,” Trump said. “All she can say is, ‘I no longer agree with that.’”

More from Trump’s latest interview with Breitbart News is forthcoming.