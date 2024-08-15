Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow pointed out that Democrats’ reasons for supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for president consisted of her “vibe,” and her being “good for women.”

During an interview on the Charlie Kirk Show, Marlow referred to a video in which Frontlines reporter Kalen D’Almeida questioned several supporters of Harris at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, and asked them what Harris’s accomplishments were. Marlow noted that among the reasons listed as to why people were supporting Harris, none of the people listed a “single accomplishment.”

“What Kamala Harris’s greatest accomplishment has been as VP?” D’Almeida asked one man.

“Uhm, I mean honestly, I’m not too into politics, I’m just here for the vibe,” the man answered.

A second man stated, “Becoming the first female vice president.”

“So, becoming, just becoming the vp is the best accomplishment?” D’Almeida asked, to which the person responded, “Yeah, absolutely.”

“Being a good person,” a woman told D’Almeida, to which another woman agreed and added that Harris seems “really good for women.”

“Harris is there with the energy, she has a lot of enthusiasm, so it’s important to get behind her,” the second guy added.

Marlow interjected to point out that “so far” voters had stated they supported Harris for her “vibe,” because she was “good for women,” and that she “won the vice presidency.”

“So far, we’ve got vibe, so the main thing is she’s got a good vibe. She’s good for women, which presumably means she likes abortions. I don’t know if it’s necessarily good for women, how she rose to the top. People like her, so she’s got enthusiasm, which is, a lot of this is astroturfed by the media. Which is – recall, she didn’t even make it to Iowa in the 2020 primary – and that she won the vice presidency, which you know, some of you in the audience might not think that that is a great accomplishment for a number of reasons. So far, that’s it. Not a single accomplishment. She’s got a great vibe and she won.”

When asked about their favorite policies from Harris, one lady admitted that she wished she knew “more about” Harris’s policies.

“My favorite policies, oh my gosh,” one lady said. “See, I wish they would tell us more about that because I honestly don’t know. I know she’s done some good work with immigration even though they say opposite.”

“What do they say?” D’Almeida asked.

“Well, what is it, she’s the ‘border czar’,” the lady answered, mockingly, as she seemed to assume the right would. “And, it’s her fault that all these immigrants are coming over, you know, to cross the border right now, which I don’t think they are.”

One person stated that they did not think there was “an issue with the border at all,” while admitting that “illegal immigrants are coming to America.” The person stated that they feel America is about “letting people come in and do what they’d like.”

“Yeah, I feel like yes, illegal immigrants are coming to America, but that’s what America’s all about, is to come to America and live that American dream,” the person explained to D’Almeida. “Because America isn’t just for the whites, it’s not just for the blacks, it’s not just for the Mexicans. It’s for everyone around the world, we’re supposed to be a country of letting people come in and do what they’d like. I mean, I understand that they say the border crisis is causing all these drug issues and it’s causing crime, but in my opinion, there’s crime everywhere. You can go to New York, you can go to Canada, you can go anywhere across the world and there’s going to be crime regardless.”

“We’re seeing record levels of citizenship for immigrants – that are being announced by Democrats,” Marlow interjected. “Now, I’m all fine with immigration if it is for people we know are going to be helping the country. That’s not what we’re getting right now. We’re getting illegal immigration and then we’re getting people getting fast tracked, then they and their progeny become Democrats. That’s the goal. That’s what we’re seeing. That is the immigration policy of the [Biden-Harris administration.] These people are acting as though they’re not sure there’s an illegal immigration crisis, [and] that is an indictment of our media.”