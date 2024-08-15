MARLOW: The Story of This Election Is the White Working Class Voter

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow questioned the media’s narrative that Vice President Kamala Harris is “making huge strides” with white working-class voters and pointed out that the Harris-Walz ticket is the “most radical ticket” the country has ever seen.

During an interview on the Charlie Kirk Show, Marlow talked about how the media has been “whipped up in a frenzy over the Kamala Harris, Tim Walz ticket,” and noted that the story of this election is about “the white working class” who have been affected by Harris and Walz’s radical policies.

“Everything that I’m seeing so far indicates that that story is the white working-class voter,” Marlow said. “And, you don’t have to take my word for it, you can take CNN’s word for it. What CNN is saying is that overall, Harris is making huge strides with the white working class. Now, do anyone of you believe this? Given the immigration, given the open borders, give the fact that she’s been soft on crime. Given the fact that thanks to her and Joe Biden’s watch, we have fentanyl streaming over our border and ravaging these communities. Given the fact that their globalist policies are what outsourced American jobs overseas, cleared out all those factories, cleared out so many of our energy states so that we can buy oil from other places around the world, sending our strategic oil reserves to places like China. Do you think people affected by that are actually moving in the direction of the most radical ticket of all time? I personally don’t.”

Marlow added that Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who she selected to be her running mate, were the “most radical ticket we’ve ever seen.”

“When you’re seeing the most radical ticket we’ve ever seen, when we’ve had Kamala Harris, arguably the most left-wing candidate ever, and then she picked a more left-wing vice president on the ticket with her, then how do you expect that the white working class are going to stand up and deliver this election for her? I’m just not believing it for a second,” Marlow continued.

Marlow added that in a recent conversation with former President Donald Trump, he asked the former president what his strategy is now that he’s facing Harris instead of President Joe Biden.

“Of course, I’m going to ask him, what’s the strategy,” Marlow said. “The race has changed, you were going to cakewalk with Joe Biden in there. Let’s be honest, he was. Joe Biden’s jaw was falling out of his head during the debate. How do you take on a young, vibrant candidate who has got energy, even though she had a terrible record? He just basically said we’re going to focus on the record, we’re just going to hammer it.”

“What’s noteworthy is that Trump feels like the key to winning is her record. And, what is her record? It’s almost nothing,” Marlow added. “The only economic record that we know of of her is that she was the tie-breaking vote in things like Build Back Better, which became the Inflation Reduction Act. In that act, what she did, and all the Democrats, is she wanted more IRS agents, tens of thousands of them to do things like producing taxation on tips. Now, Trump says we’re not going to tax tips, and all of a sudden she thinks, ‘Hey, that’s a great idea. I’ll take that idea. No taxation on tips.’ But, it is a completely plagiarized idea from Donald Trump, and it’s one that her recent voting record suggests she’s got the opposite opinion [about].”