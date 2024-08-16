A gang leader was released into the United States, despite being wanted for 23 murders in his native Peru, by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

This week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents confirmed that 38-year-old Gianfranco Torres-Navarro has been arrested in the sanctuary state of New York near Endicott, New York.

WATCH — Marlow: Democrats Have Been Reimporting Illegal Aliens by Plane Since 2021:

Torres-Navarro is the leader of Peru’s brutally violent “Los Killers de Ventanilla y Callao” gang and is wanted in his home country for 23 murders. Torres-Navarro is known as “Gianfranco 23” in reference to the number of people he is alleged to have murdered in Peru.

“He is a highly dangerous criminal who believed he was untouchable and responsible for 23 murders, including other gang leaders who ended up dead along with their families, all in order to increase his criminal leadership,” Peru’s High Complexity Crime Investigations Division Col. Franco Moreno told the Associated Press.

Torres-Navarro first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Roma, Texas on May 16. After having been apprehended by Border Patrol agents that day, Torres-Navarro was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge and released into the U.S. interior.

WATCH — Trump: Illegals Biden and Harris Have Let into America Are Living in Luxury Hotels While Citizens Struggle:

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

Not until July 8 did ICE agents become aware that Torres-Navarro is the gang leader of Los Killers and is wanted in Peru for 23 murders. Torres-Navarro reportedly initially fled Peru after Cesar Quegua Herrera, a retired police officer, was murdered, and a restaurant employee in San Miguel was shot.

Also arrested by ICE agents was Torres-Navarro’s girlfriend, Mishelle Sol Ivanna Ortiz Ubillus, who is considered the gang leader’s right-hand person and also has a leading role within Los Killers.

Torres-Navarro is in ICE custody in Buffalo, New York while Ortiz Ubillus is being held by ICE agents in eastern Pennsylvania.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.