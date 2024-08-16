Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) seems to be “chickening out of doing two debates” despite a lot of tough talk about facing off against Ohio Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Donald Trump Jr. observed after the Harris-Walz campaign announced they would only participate in one vice presidential debate.

The Harris-Walz campaign attempted to put an end to the debate chatter Thursday, announcing that the campaign would agree to only three debates in total — two presidential and just one vice presidential debate. This statement came after Vance challenged Walz to more than one debate.

“The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already,” Vance said on X in reply to Walz. “Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both!”

After that challenge, the communications director for the Harris-Walz campaign, Michael Tyler, released a statement proclaiming that the “debate about debates is over,” asserting that there would only be three, including one vice presidential debate. In other words, Walz clearly rejected Vance’s challenge for more than one debate.

“Wait, so after all the tough talk from @Tim_Walz claiming he is excited to debate @JDVance, he is backing down and refusing to accept a 2nd VP debate on CNN?” Republican Strategist Anthony Surabian asked.

“Guess he is really leaning into his brand of being both a liar and a coward!” he added as Donald Trump Jr. piled on.

“Stolen Valor @Tim_Walz talked a lot of shit about debating @JDVance and now he is chickening out of doing two debates?” Trump Jr. wrote on X. “Walz and Kamala are both cowards who are hiding from the American people and refusing to debate because they know they will be exposed as frauds!!!” Trump Jr. concluded:

It should be noted that former President Donald Trump originally pitched three debates — one on September 4 on Fox News, one on September 10 on NBC News, and one on September 25 on ABC News. He also already debated Biden once in the 2024 election season.