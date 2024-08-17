Vice President Kamala Harris and her ideological allies represent a completely different worldview than that of former President Donald Trump and his ideological allies, as big government is the biggest problem in the Keystone State, Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Pennsylvania Dave McCormick said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“I think we’ve got to make sure that we just keep coming back and reminding people the following thing: We have, throughout history, the greatest economy in the world,” McCormick said during the Friday appearance, showcasing the contrast between the economic vision of liberals like Harris and conservatives.

“It’s brought people out of poverty, and the key driver of that is private enterprise and small businesses. Small businesses in Pennsylvania create 80 percent of the jobs. So the people that they’re referring to when they talk about, you know, shrinkflation in potato chips or pretzels. … Pennsylvania has the greatest concentration of snack food producers and manufacturers of any Commonwealth, any state in the country,” he explained.

“So listen when they started talking, wait a second, your buddy that works on the, you know, on the — on the production line at Hers, or something like that, they are the beneficiaries of what that private sector is bringing to Pennsylvania. And the biggest problem that Pennsylvania — the biggest problem is not the private sector,” he said, identifying government as the problem in his state.

“The biggest problem is government regulations, government intrusion that’s standing in the way of developing our number one opportunity, which is our energy industry, particularly natural gas,” McCormick explained.

“So government is the problem in Pennsylvania. If I look at Texas or Oklahoma as an example, they’re on fire because they’re able to develop their natural gas resources. Pennsylvania is very limited because of all the regulations, restrictions and weak, weak and liberal leadership under Harris and [Democrat Pennsylvania Sen. Bob] Casey, in particular, in Pennsylvania,” he said. “That’s the problem.”

“Government is the problem, and small businesses are the way that we’re going to get out of the problem, and we’ve got to let the government get out of the way. And so tying it to the people on the ground that I see every day, I say, ‘Wait a second, if you want to get on a fracking rig where a 19-, 20-year-old person can make $65,000, $70,000 a year — $90,000 with overtime — if you want those jobs to grow, the government’s got to get out of the way. It’s got to allow permitting reform. It’s got to allow pipelines,'” he said. “That is the problem.”

The election, he added, is about “two very different views of the world.”

“It’s a view where government fixes things, too much spending, socialism versus common sense, leadership, free enterprise, let the private sector prosper and create great jobs for everybody,” he added.

