DNC Protesters March Through Chicago Streets Dressed as Abortion Pills

People protesting the Democratic National Convention (DNC) were seen marching through the streets of Chicago dressed as abortion pills.

Video footage posted on X showed protesters dressed in white outfits, appearing to look like abortion pills with the words “MIFE” and “MISO” written on them.

“MIFE” stands for mifepristone, which is “the first of two medications used in a medication abortion.”

“MISO” stands for misoprostol and is the “second medication” in a medical abortion, according to Planned Parenthood’s website.

Chicago: Women dressed in abortion pill costumes advocate for free abortion pills for all via mail. @TPUSA | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/NvGxO4q4LJ — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) August 19, 2024

Other video footage showed protesters marching through Chicago chanting, “f**k the courts” and “f**k the state.”

“F**k the courts, f**k the state, you can’t make us procreate,” the protesters could be heard saying.

Protesters in Chicago who are marching against the DNC chant "F*ck the courts, f*ck the state, you can't make us procreate." People dressed as abortion pills take part in the march. pic.twitter.com/xwmRAAjW8w — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 19, 2024

Protesters were reported to have taken part in an “acoustic sing-along” where the sang, “My body, my body/My choice, my choice,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

The protest comes ahead of the DNC, which is set to take place between August 19 and August 22.

During the first two days of the convention, a Planned Parenthood clinic will be offering people free vasectomies and abortions.

Abortion has been a hot topic for Democrats since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, handing the issue of abortion back to the states to decide.

Several Democrats, such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden, have claimed that if former President Donald Trump is elected, he would institute a national abortion ban.

In April, Trump revealed his stance on abortion in a video on Truth Social. Trump stated that abortion is about “the will of the people” and is an issue that should be left for the states to decide on.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide, must be the law of the land,” Trump said.