President Kamala Harris spoke to a high school football team about what it means to be a role model and added that part of being a leader is knowing they would be “undefeated” if even they did not win each game.

While speaking to football players from Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School in Pennsylvania on Sunday, Harris spoke to the team about how the United States was “counting on” them and their “excellence,” applauding the players for their “ambition.”

“It’s not easy being a role model. Welcome to the role model club. Being a role model means that members of your family, people you know in the neighborhood, others, your classmates, they want you to see what you do,” Harris told the team. “What goes into that kind of excellence? What goes into being a winning team? And, you all have taken it upon yourselves to take on that responsibility of being role models and to inspire people you may not even know are watching you to see how you can achieve success.”

“And, by doing that, and all that that requires, which is the hard work, the practice, working as a team, knowing that you will be undefeated even if you don’t win every game, but no circumstance or event or moment will defeat your spirit and your fight, and your preparedness to win and excel, that nothing will dampen your spirit of excellence,” Harris added. “That’s what I’m counting on from each of you. And, that’s what makes our nation strong.”

Harris spoke to the high school football team along with her vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

In response to Harris’s comments, several chimed in on social media pointing out that you “can’t be undefeated” unless you win each game.

“Just to be clear, you can’t be undefeated without winning every game,” one person wrote in a post.

“You can’t fix stupid,” another person wrote in a post.

“This is what happens when most of what you publicly say without a script is word salad nonsense,” another person wrote in a post.