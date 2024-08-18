While speaking at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to stumble over her words while explaining what the 2024 presidential election is “about” and what the United States stands “for around the globe.”

“Our election is about understanding the importance of this beautiful country of ours in terms of what we stand for around the globe as a democracy,” Harris told the crowd. “As a democracy, we know, there’s a duality to the nature of democracy.”

Writer Greg Price posted a video of Harris’s speech on X, and commented, “Kamala word salads are so back.”

“On the one hand, incredible strength when it is intact,” Harris added. “What it does for its people to protect and defend their rights, their liberty, their freedom. Incredibly strong, and incredibly fragile.”

As Breitbart News reported, Harris has made “word salads” in her speeches before, where she has mentioned “odd phrases and explanations for simple ideas.”

In March 2022, during a speech in Louisiana, Harris marveled about the “significance of the passage of time.”

During a trip to Poland, Harris appeared to stumble over her words and stated she was standing in “the northern flank.”

“I am here, standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank and our NATO allies, and what is at stake at this very moment,” Harris said at the time. “What is at stake this very moment are some of the guiding principles around the NATO alliance.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "I am here, standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank and our NATO allies, and what is at stake at this very moment, what is at stake this very moment are some of the guiding principles…" pic.twitter.com/QOsMKRTRsQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 10, 2022

Harris recently delivered another word salad when she spoke unscripted about a prisoner swap with Russia.

“This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy,” Harris said.