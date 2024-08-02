Vice President Kamala Harris delivered one of her infamous word salads when speaking unscripted about Thursday’s prisoner swap with Russia.

Harris often spouts odd phrases and explanations for simple ideas. In 2022, for example, she marveled over Venn diagrams. Another time, she rambled about the “significance of the passage of time.”

“This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy,” Harris rambled with a serious face while waving her hands:

KAMALA — UNSCRIPTED FOR THE FIRST TIME: "This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy." WHAT? pic.twitter.com/lxlhhG1xhT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2024

It was the second awkward statement in 24 hours. Harris accidentally called herself “president” on Thursday during former Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s eulogy.

Perhaps the gaffes are why Harris appears to be avoiding questions from the media. She failed to hold a serious interview since becoming the Democrats’ de facto nominee. Even Democrats took notice of Harris’s perceived strategy.

“The vice president is showing all of us that you don’t need to do high-profile interviews or press conferences in order to get attention from the media or from voters,” Democrat strategist Christy Setzer told the Hill. “I’d say she has a robust communications strategy.”

Another reason Harris could be avoiding the media is out of fear of answering questions about her radical-left policies. The vice president already appears to be back-peddling on many policies, though the flip-flops were given by anonymous aides.

Harris no longer supports “a federal job guarantee,” an anonymous Harris campaign spokesperson told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday. The New York Timesreported Monday, citing anonymous campaign officials, that she also now (1) supports fracking, (2) wants to increase funding for the border, (3) does not want to require people to sell their assault weapons back to the government, and (4) no longer supports “a single-payer health insurance program.”

More is here on Harris’s radical record.

RELATED — WORDS OF WISDOM: Kamala Harris Struggles for 45 Seconds to Define “Culture”

White House