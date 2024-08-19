Donald Trump Blasts Kamala Harris’s Economic Plan: ‘Can’t Answer How She’d Pay for It’

Former President Donald Trump blasted Vice President Kamala Harris’s economic plan, stating that she “can’t answer how she’d pay” for any of the economic policies she recently announced.

During a speech from York, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Trump criticized Harris for saying “it’s a mistake” for people to not “critically evaluate how you measure the return on investment.” Harris’s answer came after she was asked how she intended to pay for economic policies such as offering first-time home buyers a downpayment of $25,000 and giving families a $6,000 child tax credit.

“Kamala wants to spend $1.7 trillion in wasteful spending, causing more inflation – and she says it’s a ‘mistake’ to ask her how she’s going to pay for it,” Trump told the crowd.

WATCH: President Trump BLASTS Kamala Harris for being unable to say how she plans to pay for her “new, radicalized liberal spending schemes” pic.twitter.com/gF4xaZGumf — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) August 19, 2024

“Please, it’s a mistake,” Trump added. “She just said it. She just said something that nobody has any idea what she said. But, she said it’s a mistake to ask how we’re paying for it. Kamala Harris can’t answer how she’d pay for any of her new radicalized, liberal, spending schemes, that will bankrupt our country and do it quickly, destroy Social Security, destroy Medicare.”

Trump added that Harris has “no clue how she’d pay for $25,000 to every first-time home buyer, including illegals.”

Harris has received criticism regarding her economic plan from other quarters as well.

Scott Bessent, the founder and CEO of global macro investment firm Key Square Group, criticized Harris’s economic plan during an interview with Breitbart News Saturday, adding that Harris is an “economic illiterate.”

The editorial board of the Washington Post also criticized Harris’s economic plan, writing that she had “squandered” an opportunity to announce a “substantial plan” to the American public.