Scott Bessent, the founder and CEO of Key Square Group, a global macro investment firm, told Breitbart News Saturday that Vice President Kamala Harris is an “economic illiterate” who would crash the economy if elected president.

Bessent spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Democrat presidential nominee Harris delivered an economic program on Friday, promising to institute price controls to combat inflation in rent and groceries.

Bessent said, “It is clear that she is an economic illiterate. She said price ‘gauging’ not ‘gouging’ and she’s just reading some talking points.”

Listen here:

Bessent noted that the Washington Post‘s editorial board slammed Harris’s economic agenda, the Post wrote:

So it’s a real political issue for Ms. Harris. One way to handle it might be to level with voters, telling them that inflation spiked in 2021 mainly because the pandemic snarled supply chains, and that the Federal Reserve’s policies, which the Biden-Harris administration supported, are working to slow it. The vice president instead opted for a less forthright route: Blaming big business. She vowed to go after “price gouging” by grocery stores, landlords, pharmaceutical companies and other supposed corporate perpetrators by having the Federal Trade Commission enforce a vaguely defined “federal ban on price gouging.”

“She is beginning hard left and the Washington Post is in a panic because they want her to move to the center rather than show her real character,” the macro investment CEO added.

On Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Americans were “reading too much” into the specifics of Harris’s economic plan.

WATCH — Whitmer: People “Reading Too Much” Into Specifics of Harris Price Gouging Plan:

Bessent added that the economic visions presented by Harris and former President Donald Trump “could have not been more stark.”

He noted that the Trump economy helped almost every American as real wage grew for the bottom 50 percent of Americans. In contrast, he said the “Biden-Harris policies ignited the greatest inflation in 40 years, all they did was spend, spend, spend.”

Bessent said that the bottom half of Americans have been in a recession for the last two years, saying that Harris and “Biden have wiped out the middle class.”

“The market would be jarred by a Harris victory, especially if the Democrats kept the Senate and win the House. If there’s a Democratic trifecta, watch out,” he continued. Bessent charged that the economy would be primed for a “big rally” if Trump were to win the House, Republicans keep the House, and the GOP flips the Senate.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.