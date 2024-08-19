CLAIM: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) claimed at the Democrat National Convention (DNC) that red states have passed “voter suppression laws” since the 2020 election.

VERDICT: False. Warnock was referring to voter ID laws requiring Americans to show proof of identification when voting. Analysis of elections in states with voter ID laws has shown that there is no so-called “suppression” of votes as a result.

“The lie and the logic of January 6 is a sickness. It is a kind of cancer that then metastasized into dozens of voter suppression laws all across our country,” Warnock said at the DNC. “We must be vigilant tonight because these anti-democratic forces are at work right now in Georgia and all across our country.”

Since the 2020 election, eight states have passed voter ID laws: Arkansas, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wyoming. Those voter ID laws typically simply require Americans to show proof of identification when they go to the polls.

In August 2018, an analysis of voter turnout in Alabama’s Senate runoff election the year prior found that black American voters turned out in droves even as the state’s new voter ID laws had been put in place.

Similarly, voter ID laws are massively popular. More than eight-in-ten Americans support voter ID laws, the latest Pew Research Center survey revealed this year.

