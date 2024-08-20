AOC Mocked for Using Bizarre Twangy Accent at DNC

Social media users mercilessly mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for utilizing a bizarre twangy accent on Monday during her speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois.

The accent raises concerns about Ocasio-Cortez’s sincerity. Voters are often attuned to inauthentic politicians.

Ocasio-Cortez deployed the fake southern-fried twang in the middle of her speech, presenting a contrast between a so-called white girl accent and the twang.

“I, for one, am tired of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life,” she said, emphasizing “on our way of life” with the southern-fried twang:

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez developed a new phony accent in the middle of delivering her very painful speech,” Fox News contributor Steve Cortes said.

“So when did she become a preacher?” an X account named Nuclear Maga Lisa posted.

“What accent is AOC using here?” one account posted on X.

“Preacher AOC debuting her new accent,” another claimed.

“I’m starting to think AOC yelling in her new southern accent was the highlight,” a third person said.

It is not the first time a Democrat tried to use a twangy accent. Vice President Kamala Harris and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton both used them.

More is here on Democrats using accents.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.