The Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago returns Tuesday on the back of a dewy-eyed sendoff for President Joe Biden.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden was shown the door after delivering his tearful goodbye to the nation starting just before 11:30 p.m. ET, long after most of the television audience turned off their sets.

History will record Biden as the defenestrated president who didn’t want to go and his own party didn’t want to stay.

The theme for the Tuesday’s events is headlined as “A bold vision for America’s future.”

Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle are scheduled to speak to that while outside the venue more protests are expected to continue from those opposed to the party’s Middle East policies.

“No Democrats Are Welcome Here”: Pro-Palestinian March on the DNC

Joel Pollak / Breitbart News

The couple are are returning to the city they once called home in support of Harris’ coronation while pointing to a Democratic future devoid of the octogenarian Biden and the attendant doubts he posed for voters over his age, his capacity to lead, and his legal troubles.

Biden, who served eight years as Obama’s vice president, won’t be in the hall to see his former running mate speak, having departed Chicago immediately after his own speech of concession to Harris.

AP reports the Harris campaign indicates Michelle Obama is expected to argue how the 2024 democratic candidate’s experiences and values make her qualified to serve as president.

For his part, Barack Obama will focus on what Democrats need to do in order to defeat Trump in the general election.

In addition to the Obamas, Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is scheduled to give his speech on Tuesday night.

Exclusive — Ron Johnson: Democrats Destroy Great Cities Like Chicago

Joel Pollak / Breitbart News

Also on the schedule is Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, whose name for a time was mentioned as a possible running mate for Harris.

Meanwhile former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, are continuing on their separate trips across battleground states to keep their campaign rolling as media attention fixates on Chicago.

At the same time the vice president and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), will hold an event about 90 miles up the road from the DNC site in Chicago.

The Hill reports Harris and Walz will speak from Fiserv Forum, the same arena where Republicans held their convention last month.