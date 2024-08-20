A viral clip of the Women’s Caucus at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is going viral for the complete state of disarray as they attempted to sing the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Six women can be seen standing behind a long table. In front of them is a small sign that reads, “Women’s Caucus.”

The women, all seemingly singing at different pitches, began to sing the national anthem to a recorded track. However, they started singing at the wrong time.

“O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light,” the out-of-tune women began. What made matters worse, however, is the women started singing so early that by the time they got to “by the dawn’s early light,” the singer on the track they were supposed to sing along with just started the song with “O say can you see.”

But instead of immediately pausing and allowing the music to catch up, correcting their mistake of singing too early, the women continued to belt out, out of tune and off the beat of the actual song.

Eventually, the singers began to peter out, as just one could be heard continuing on.

Finally, the women were able to all join in with the singer on the track on the word “hailed.” However, they remained very out of tune. Some on social media believe the women only paused — not to allow the track to catch up — but because they forgot the lyrics.

WATCH:

Day 2 of the DNC is off to a weird start… what a total disaster pic.twitter.com/2froOYowJs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2024

The spectacle follows the first day of the DNC, which featured Hillary Clinton, who delivered a divisive speech touting Vice President Kamala Harris as the one who could shatter the “glass ceiling.” She largely obsessed over former President Donald Trump during her speech, deeming him selfish and touting the convictions in his controversial business records trial. She basked in joy as the crowd chanted, “Lock him up!”

Clinton also bizarrely claimed that Democrats have Trump “on the run now” without providing evidence to back up that grand claim.