Exclusive — Trump Campaign’s Caroline Sunshine: 2024 Election Parallels the Challenges in 2016

The 2024 presidential election parallels some of the challenges seen in the 2016 presidential election, Caroline Sunshine, deputy director of communications for former President Donald Trump’s campaign, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater pointed out that twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday evening, and Sunshine responded, “I’m just reminded of, like, the fact that when you say that, Hillary Clinton will never be president.”

“If Trump did nothing else, that — that was good,” Slater remarked.

“What’s funny is it’s so true, and it’s kind of — there’s actually a lot more insight there, I think, too. Because, actually, yes, I agree. I think one of the most politically significant things President Trump ever did was the fact that, because of him, Hillary Clinton will never be president,” Sunshine said before noting that the country was facing similar problems in 2016.

“It’s actually pretty similar to the dynamics we’re up against now. Back in 2016, you had eight years of Barack Obama [and] his failed liberal policies. They always fail. It was a lot of the same dynamics. So, what was happening to the economy? If you remember, at the time, around the world, my God, we had ISIS attacks that were popping up, you know, like, every other week. I mean, the country was not in a good place,” she said, explaining that it was clear that the country was likely on a path to no return after eight years of Obama and four years of Clinton on top of that.

“And, then, President Trump comes in,” she said, explaining that he “just halts it.”

“And I really, actually, feel that the same dynamics are taking place now, where, if Kamala Harris is elected, you really — it’ll be the same thing, where you won’t have a country. You know, I always say, you know, Kamala Harris has been such a champion of sanctuary cities, sanctuary states, obviously, coming from my home state of California, and, if she’s elected president, she’ll turn this country into a sanctuary country,” she said, warning of the consequences of that.

“It’s just interesting that history always repeats itself,” Sunshine remarked. “And, in a lot of ways, I think Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, it’s, like, same candidate, different pantsuit.”

