Planned Parenthood Expected to Perform 25 Free Abortions Outside DNC

Planned Parenthood expected to perform 25 free medication abortions through its mobile “health” clinic stationed near the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday and Tuesday.

Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, told the New York Post outside of the abortion van on Monday that it had planned for “about” ten vasectomies and 25 medication abortions.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers announced in a post to X on August 14 that it would be offering free vasectomies and abortions during the DNC in Chicago. Organizers said the stunt was “not political” although they said the mobile van would promote abortion and attract media attention, according to the Post report.

“We knew that there were going to be lots of people coming to Chicago from outside of Illinois, and again we just wanted to highlight that Illinois is a great example of how if you center healthcare policy that is based in science and evidence and puts people before politics then we can really start meeting the needs of the folks in the state,” McNicholas said.

The Chicago Abortion Fund (CAF), which partnered with Planned Parenthood at the location and is funded in part by the city of Chicago, hoped the effort would bring attention to abortion during the DNC, said CAF rep Alicia Hurtado.

“We fund abortions, we buy plane tickets and train tickets and send gas money and send childcare stipends and really make sure we’re taking folks through every single step of the way,” Hurtado said.

CAF was also “freely offering emergency contraceptive pills” at its table, as well as pins that say “pro-trans” and “pro-abortion,” according to the report.

Pro-life groups have slammed Planned Parenthood for continuing to promote a “culture of death.”

“Planned Parenthood has long been the driving force behind the culture of death,” American Life League President Judie Brown said in a statement:

The Democratic party has been at the forefront of fueling the Planned Parenthood engine. Now that PP has chosen to provide free child killing at the DNC, the combination, or should we say bloody wedding, is complete. Let buyers beware lest they too become part of the national bloodbath. America is awash in the carnage.

American Life League Executive Vice President Hugh Brown added, “Planned Parenthood and the Democratic Party hate children and despise life.”

“Offering free medication abortions, emergency contraception, and vasectomies at the Democratic National Convention is an act of intrinsic evil and is rooted in a ferocious hatred for human life, especially babies,” he continued.

“American Life League encourages people of all faiths to pray for the conversion of the hearts and minds of those entrenched and enslaved in the culture of death,” he said. “And pray that the Lord allows humility, wisdom, and understanding for those lost souls perpetrating these atrocities, who need to be freed from the bondage of sin and death.”

Medication abortions are typically completed with a two-drug regimen. The first drug, mifepristone, blocks the action of progesterone, which the mother’s body produces to nourish the pregnancy. When progesterone is blocked, the lining of the mother’s uterus deteriorates, and blood and nourishment are cut off to the developing baby, who then dies inside the mother’s womb. The second drug misoprostol (also called Cytotec) then causes contractions and bleeding to expel the baby from the mother’s uterus.

Medication abortions accounted for 63 percent of all abortions in the United States in 2023, up from 53 percent in 2020, according to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.