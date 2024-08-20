The Democrat National Convention (DNC) has “ghosted” Teamsters President Sean M. O’Brien after he requested to speak, a new report suggests. O’Brien gave a speech last month at the Republican National Convention (RNC) and praised former President Donald Trump.

According to Axios, while other labor union presidents have been invited to speak at the DNC, O’Brien has not heard back from Democrat Party officials about speaking at the convention. O’Brien represents more than a million Teamsters.

“We didn’t get a response to our request for him to speak,” Teamsters spokeswoman Kara Deniz told Axios in a statement.

At the RNC, Teamsters President Sean M. O’Brien delivered a historic address and praised former President Donald Trump for inviting him to speak. The goal of the speech, O’Brien said, was to make inroads in the Republican Party, which increasingly represents the nation’s working- and middle-class.

“President Trump had the backbone to open the doors to this Republican convention, and that’s unprecedented,” O’Brien said at the RNC. “No other nominee in the race would’ve invited the Teamsters into this arena.”

Weeks ago, reports circulated that Harris and her team were snubbing O’Brien as retribution for having spoken and praised Trump at the RNC.

In July, sources told Reuters that the Teamsters are considering withholding an endorsement in the 2024 presidential election — a move that would effectively serve as a green light for members to support Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.