RFK Jr. Revealed as Donald Trump’s Special Guest at Arizona Rally

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) was revealed to be former President Donald Trump’s special guest at his packed rally in Glendale, Arizona, Friday night.

Trump called Kennedy up on stage at the beginning of his speech at the Desert Diamond Arena, as a crowd of thousands cheered, “Bobby, Bobby, Bobby!”

“His candidacy has inspired millions and millions of Americans and raised critical issues that have been too long ignored in this country and brought together people from across the political spectrum, and a positive campaign grounded in the American values of his father Robert Kennedy — a great man — and his uncle President John F. Kennedy,” Trump said. “And I know that they are looking down right now, and they’re very, very proud of Bobby. I’m proud of Bobby.”

This is the moment the Democrat Party officially collapsed. Donald Trump and RFK Jr. on stage History has been made today. I will never forget this moment for as long as I live Trump just won the Election pic.twitter.com/zhnnxMBnaj — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) August 23, 2024

Kennedy endorsed Trump earlier on Friday while making remarks in Phoenix. Kennedy ultimately announced the suspension — not the end — of his presidential campaign, urging blue state residents to vote for him while throwing his support behind former President Donald Trump in battleground states.

“After I was … nearly assassinated in Pennsylvania last month, Bobby called me to express his best wishes. He knows firsthand the risks incurred by leaders who stand up to the corrupt political establishment,” Trump added. “And when you stand up, you bring on some trouble for yourself, but you have to do what’s right. You have to do what’s right for the country. I’ll tell you, we are both in this to do what’s right for the country.”