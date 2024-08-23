Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Friday decried a “sham” Democrat primary, which was “rigged” to prevent a challenge to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“They would be astonished to learn of a Democratic party potential nominee who, like Vice President Harris, has not appeared in a single interview or an unscripted encounter with voters for 35 days. It’s profoundly undemocratic,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a press conference announcing that he is suspending his campaign.

He referred to the 2024 Democrat presidential primary process as a “sham” that was “rigged” to prevent a credible challenge to Biden.

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak wrote:

Kennedy, the son of the late Democratic Party icon Robert F. Kennedy, built a career as an environmental lawyer. He has embraced unlikely causes throughout his life, gaining notoriety for questioning the efficacy of some vaccines. He launched his campaign as an anti-establishment mission to shake Washington free from the grip of establishment elites. Unlike many Democrats, he did not demonize Trump or Trump supporters. He ran as a Democrat at first, but left the party after he concluded that Democrats were arranging their primary to make it impossible for any insurgent campaign against President Joe Biden to succeed.

“The DNC and its media organs engineered a surge of popularity for Vice President Harris based upon nothing. No policies, no interviews, no debates. Only smoke and mirrors,” Kennedy added.

Jill Stein, the Green Party’s presidential candidate, told Breitbart News that the Democrat party “coronated” Harris as its nominee “without a single vote cast for her.”

