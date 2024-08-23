Thousands of Trump supporters were packed into the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday night for the first Trump rally since Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted her party’s presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Videos and pictures posted all over social media show the arena, which holds 18,000 people, nearly full ahead of former President Donald Trump’s speech at the rally hosted by Turning Point Action. Other videos show supporters lined up for miles down the block from the event, hoping to gain entry.

The rally is being hosted at the same venue where Harris hosted an event earlier this month, reportedly drawing a crowd of 15,000, local media reported.

The Trump rally also comes just hours after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the suspension not the end — of his presidential campaign, urging blue state residents to vote for him while throwing his support behind former President Donald Trump in battleground states. The rally will feature a “special guest,” which has not been announced, but many speculate is Kennedy.

“Heading to Arizona where I will soon be speaking at Turning Point — BIG CROWD, AND EVEN BIGGER SURPRISE!” Trump posted to Truth Social.