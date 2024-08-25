Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: What ‘MAGA’ Means to Me — ‘A Nation Brimming with Vitality’

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who endorsed President Donald Trump on Friday, has penned a note on social media to explain what “MAGA” means to him.

“MAGA” — the acronym for Trump’s iconic slogan, “Make America Great Again” — has been demonized by Democrats. President Joe Biden and his administration constantly attacked what they called the “ultra-MAGA” Republicans or the “extreme MAGA agenda.”

(White House Press Secretary was warned that she was violating the Hatch Act by attacking “MAGA Republicans.”)

On Sunday’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) urged voters to “kill” the MAGA “strain.”

Kennedy wrote:

The phrase has troubled liberals who think it is a call for a return to an America before civil rights, gay rights, and women’s rights. But I have a more generous interpretation, one that is truer to my experience of Donald Trump as he is today. “Make America Great Again” recalls a nation brimming with vitality, with a can-do spirit, with hope and a belief in itself. It was an America that was beginning to confront its darker shadows, could acknowledge the injustice in its past and present, yet at the same time could celebrate its successes. It was a nation of broad prosperity, the world’s most vibrant middle class, and a[n] idealistic belief (though not consistently applied) in freedom, justice, and democracy. It was a nation that led the world in innovation, productivity, and technology. And it was the healthiest country in the world. I have talked to many Trump supporters. I have talked with his inner circle. I have talked to the man himself. This is the America they want to restore.

Kennedy’s father, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-NY), represented that spirit of hope and optimism before he was shot and killed by an assassin on June 5, 1968, after winning the Democratic Party’s presidential primary in California.

