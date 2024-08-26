Report: Harris to Finally Sit for a First Interview this Week

Vice President Kamala Harris will purportedly sit for an interview this week as part of her campaign’s ramped-up strategy heading into the post-Labor Day push, Axios reported Monday.

Harris has not held an unscripted press conference or unscripted sit-down interview about policy solutions for 36 days since joining the presidential race.

The media have not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024, and the last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago, on December 2, 2023.

Harris might be avoiding the media for two reasons. First, the Harris campaign might be worried about its candidate’s likability and her ability to speak off the cuff about policies without delivering a devastating gaffe. Here is a sampling of Harris’s word salads.

Second, the Harris campaign is stuck in a “catch-22.” Speaking about policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security would undermine the Biden-Harris administration’s claim of having solved those key issues. Yet Harris must tout the administration’s policy successes to validate her record and candidacy. More is here on Harris’s radical record.

The media still do not know much about the details of the potential interview. Axios reported Harris would “sit for her first interview as a presidential candidate and ramp up preparations for her Sept. 10 debate against Trump,” while Politico Playbook speculated about which media member the campaign would select to conduct the interview.

“Already we’re hearing chatter about who she will choose to conduct the interview: a known friendly face who she can expect will take it easy on her?” Playbook asked. “Or, in a bid to erase memories of her rocky LESTER HOLT interview in 2021, a member of a vaunted legacy media outlet who will give her a tougher grilling? Place your bets. We should find out in days.”

Harris’s ramped-up campaign will also include a bus tour in southern Georgia, a sunbelt swing state in which Trump maintains a solid lead. Seven states — Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina — will decide the presidential election, political experts predict.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.