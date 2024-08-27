Donald Trump to Put RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard on Potential Transition Team as Honorary Co-Chairs

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard will join Former President Donald Trump’s potential transition team as honorary co-chairs if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

A transition team enables an orderly and peaceful transfer of power and conducts post-election responsibilities, such as vetting, selecting, and appointing presidential personnel.

“We look forward to having their powerful voices on the team as we work to restore America’s greatness,” Brian Hughes, a Trump campaign senior adviser, told the New York Times on Tuesday.

The appointments of Kennedy and Gabbard, two former Democrats, underscore Trump’s agenda of uniting America in the face of the distrusted media and political pundits.

Gabbard endorsed Trump on Monday, and Kennedy endorsed the former president on Friday. “I was a Democrat for over 20 years. Today, I endorsed Donald Trump for President,” Gabbard posted on X:

“These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent and now to throw my support to President Trump,” Kennedy said Friday.

“This decision is agonizing for me because of the difficulties it causes my wife and my children and my friends,” Kennedy added. “But, I have the certainty that this is what I’m meant to do. And that certainty gives me internal peace, even in storms.”

