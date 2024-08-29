PALM BEACH, Florida — Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News exclusively that his youngest son, Barron Trump, has been increasingly involved in politics, and it was Barron who convinced him to sit for an interview with podcaster Adin Ross.

Trump’s comments came during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at Mar-a-Lago in mid-August, and just after he had sat with Ross for an interview that got tens of millions of views. They also came as Trump’s youngest son Barron’s increased interest in politics has gotten attention as he hits adulthood and readies himself to go to college.

“My son, he’s a great kid — a tall kid — he’s a great kid,” Trump told Breitbart News. “He said ‘Dad, you got to do Adin Ross.’ Barron is the one that pressed me to do it. That’s a big deal, isn’t it? The platform did over 100 million hits in one day.”

Trump’s interview with Adin Ross got millions and millions of views across various platforms, and Ross opened it up by telling Trump that it was “the most important interview I’ve ever done.”

The interview broke tons of news, and featured Ross giving Trump a Cybertruck and a Rolex. It also was a hit with the key demographic of young men, who may importantly help decide this election.

Watch video:

The Daily Mail in a piece in mid-August laid out how Barron helped line up this and other interviews for his dad. The Daily Mail story focused on how Barron’s friendship with conservative influencer Bo Loudon, a 17-year-old activist, has fueled much of his engagement politically.

Trump’s other sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have long been very politically active. But Barron’s image, because he was a minor until recently, was largely limited to photos where he would be appearing alongside his father and his mother, former first lady Melania Trump.

That Daily Mail article lays out how Barron was, before he turned 18, not very politically engaged at least publicly but now that he is an adult his budding friendship with Loudon is serving as the jumping point for him getting more involved in helping out his dad. Now, Trump himself is confirming it and showing how excited he is for his very tall son Barron to enter the fray.