Exclusive — Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin: Donald Trump Has ‘Shot at Winning Statewide’ in Maine

Former President Donald Trump has a “shot at winning statewide” in Maine, former Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-ME) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Before Democrats scooted President Joe Biden out of the race, Trump was polling really well in the state, which is one of two in the country that splits its electoral votes.

“We have two congressional districts. I used to represent rural Maine in the second congressional district, and, in 2016, in 2020, they — both times — Trump won our district but lost the Portland district, the … strip along the southern coast,” Poliquin explained.

“However, before Biden was thrown off the ballot and Harris was appointed — anointed, I should probably say — Trump was tied in the state of Maine,” he noted, explaining that while Trump will win the second congressional district again, he is now behind statewide.

“But, it’s getting close, and he absolutely has a shot at winning statewide. The reason why this is so important: He’s going to get one electoral vote to win the second district, as I mentioned. That’s my projection. If he wins statewide, he gets an additional two. So, we have four total … electoral votes — one for the first district, one for the second, you win statewide, you get another two,” he said, explaining that this could very well be a determining factor in who wins in November.

“So, if you look at some of these calculations about this forthcoming election, it looks like it’s going to be razor thin in the state of Maine. Winning statewide, getting an additional two electoral votes, could make Mr. Trump the forty-seventh president of the United States, and Maine could make that decision,” he revealed.

LISTEN:

When asked about the difference in Maine between when Biden was running and Vice President Kamala Harris running now, Poliquin explained that “Democrats … up here were so depressed” that “they just didn’t want to talk about the election.”

“They’d rather talk about, you know, lobsters or what have you. They just didn’t want to talk about the election. They were so embarrassed and disappointed and depressed when Biden was on the ballot. Then, after the debate, when it was clear that, you know, to everybody, that he’s just incapable of not only being president the next five months but running for president again and serving another four years — but when they pushed him out and put Harris in, they’re now elated up here like they are around the rest of the country,” he said, explaining that a lot of voters who were going to stay home are motivated to go to the polls for Harris.

However, Poliquin pointed to something else that happened that might help Trump seal the statewide vote: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is no longer on the ballot.

“As of five o’clock yesterday evening, RFK had to take his name off the ballot at the secretary of state’s office here in Augusta, Maine. He had to do that by five o’clock yesterday, and he just made the deadline,” he said, noting that Kennedy has a sizable following in the state, and it will likely go for Trump now.

“We’re going to be in play here, especially now that Kennedy is off the ballot,” he said.

RELATED — RFK: I’ve Made the Decision to Suspend Campaign, Support Trump

C-SPAN

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.