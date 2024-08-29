Kamala Harris on CNN: ‘Bidenomics’ Is ‘Good Work’

Vice President Kamala Harris took ownership of the policies that led to costs soaring about 20 percent across the board during CNN’s Thursday interview.

“There’s more to do. But that’s good work,” Harris said about “Bidenomics,” as CNN’s Dana Bash referenced the economic policies under the Biden-Harris administration:

“You have been vice president for three and a half years. The steps that you’re talking about now, why haven’t you done them already?” Bash asked Harris.

“Well, first of all, we had to recover as an economy, and we have done that. I’m very proud of the work that we have done that has brought inflation down to less than three percent,” she said.

“And you maintain Bidenomics is a success,” Bash followed up.

Harris replied, noting that Bidenomics is “good work”:

I maintain that when we do the work of bringing down prescription medication for the American people, including capping the cost of the annual cost of prescription medication for seniors at $2,000 when we do what we did in the first year of being in office to extend the child tax credit so that we cut child poverty in America by over 50% when we do what we have done to invest in the American people, in bringing manufacturing back to the United States, so that we created over 800,000 new manufacturing jobs, bringing business back to America. What we have done to improve the supply chain so we’re not relying on foreign governments to supply American families with their basic needs. I’ll say that that’s good work. There’s more to do, but that’s good work.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.