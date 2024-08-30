Donald Trump Jr.: Kamala ‘Delusional’ to Think She Has Done ‘Good Job’ on Economy

Vice President Kamala Harris is “delusional” to think she has done a “good job” on the economy over the last three and a half years, Donald Trump Jr. said in response to her CNN interview, aired on Thursday, in which she suggested that Bidenomics is “good work.”

“While normal Americans are struggling to pay for groceries, Kamala is so delusional and radical that she thinks she has done a good job on the economy over the past 4 years,” Don Jr. said, sharing a clip from the interview featuring Dana Bash asking Harris why she has not done anything to bring down inflation and prices in her three and half years in office.

“So, you have been Vice President for three-and-a-half years. The steps that you’re talking about now, why haven’t you done them already?” Bash asked, as Harris immediately asserted that “we had to recover as an economy, and we have done that.”

“And I’m very proud of the work that we have done that has brought inflation down to less than 3 percent, the work that we have done to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors,” Harris added, continuing to talk about seniors who benefited from that, largely sidestepping the actual question.

When asked if she believed “Bidenomics” was a success, Harris provided a long-winded response, ultimately concluding that it has done “good work”:

I maintain that when we do the work of bringing down prescription medication for the American people, including capping the cost of the annual cost of prescription medication for seniors at $2,000, when we do what we did in the first year of being in office to extend the child tax credit so that we cut child poverty in America by over 50%, when we do what we have done to invest in the American people and bringing manufacturing back to the United States so that we created over 800,000 new manufacturing jobs, bringing business back to America, what we have done to improve the supply chain so we’re not relying on foreign governments to supply American families with their basic needs, I’ll say that that’s good work.

“There’s more to do, but that’s good work,” she said, making no mention of the fact that rising prices are continuing to batter Americans in their everyday lives, including at the grocery store, as Donald Trump Jr. pointed out. In fact, grocery prices as a whole are up 22 percent in President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s America. Ground beef and eggs are up 26 percent and 147 percent, respectively.

It does not end there, either. Rent is up 22 percent, car insurance prices are up 54 percent, electricity is up 32 percent, and gas is up 50 percent since Harris stepped into the White House in January 2021.