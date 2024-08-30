A Texas state representative in Houston has decided to leave the “almost unrecognizable” Democrat Party for the Republican Party.

In her announcement on Friday, State Rep. Shawn Thierry explained she made the switch because the Democrat Party “has veered so far left, so deep into the progressive abyss, that it now champions policies that I cannot, in good conscience, support,” the Texas Tribune reported.

In a social media post, Thierry said she had voted Democrat her entire life because her parents believed it was the “party of the people.”

“But as the years have passed, I have watched with dismay as the party I once knew has drifted far from its roots. It has become almost unrecognizable—radicalized and increasingly out of touch with the values that millions of everyday Americans hold dear,” she said.

In a statement subtitled “I am leaving the left and joining the party of family, faith, and freedom,” she explained further:

A thread 1/ of x As a woman, a mother, and a lawmaker, I have dedicated my life to championing the values that fortify our families and uplift our communities. After much reflection, prayer, and soul-searching, I have come to a decision that aligns with my core values and the… pic.twitter.com/jyBC82lLfn — Shawn Thierry (@ShawnieT146) August 30, 2024

Thierry also noted how the left stifles debate, silences dissent, and demands “blind allegiance to ideology.” The now former Democrat also said she understands the road ahead will not be easy:

I know that by making this choice, my choice, I will face relentless attacks, criticism, and mischaracterization. But I will complete my faith walk. Scripture reminds us in Job 13, “Though he slay me, yet will I trust in him.” And so, I trust that God will guide me and cover me as I step into this new chapter of my life. It is time to shift our consciousness from the distractions of personalities to the substance of real policies. I will not be alone; I will be with millions of courageous women and men of good conscience, who are willing to place people over political ideology.

During a recent Moms for Liberty event, Thierry received a standing ovation the moment she said she was leaving the Democrat Party:

🔥🔥 TX State Rep. Shawn Thierry announces she is leaving the Democratic party. She was viciously primaried and targeted with death threats after voting to protect children from sterilization and castration. Tremendous courage in standing alone. Alone no longer!!! pic.twitter.com/7dSDNuXN5q — Laura Hanford (@Laura_ltdn18) August 30, 2024

On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) welcomed Thierry to the Republican Party and said, “Democrats abandoned her after she supported a law I signed to protect Texas children.”

“The radical leftist agenda doesn’t align with most Americans,” he said:

Proud to welcome Rep. @ShawnieT146 to the Republican Party! Democrats abandoned her after she supported a law I signed to protect Texas children. The radical leftist agenda doesn't align with most Americans. Look forward to working with Rep. Thierry to build a brighter future. pic.twitter.com/ZImg0v7DOO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 30, 2024

“Look forward to working with Rep. Thierry to build a brighter future,” Abbott concluded.

According to the Tribune report, Thierry was defeated in her primary earlier in 2024.

“Thierry was ousted by primary challenger Lauren Ashley Simmons in the May runoff after she sided with Republicans last year on a handful of bills opposed by the LGBTQ+ community, including a measure barring gender-transitioning care for minors,” the article said.