Jim McCollum, the father of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, who was one of the 13 service members killed during the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing, criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for having “nothing on her record that shows leadership.”

During an interview on the “War Room” podcast, McCollum was asked by host Matthew Boyle what he would say to Harris if he had the opportunity to speak to her. McCollum explained that he would ask Harris “where” she has “been for the last three years.”

WATCH — Trump Releases Video Commemorating 3-Year Anniversary of Afghanistan Attack & Shredding Kamala:

Donald J. Trump / Truth Social

“My first question would be, where have you been for the last three years?” McCollum said. “She’s been vice president for three years and eight months, and there’s nothing on her record that shows leadership.”

“She owns it now because she said she was the last one in the room, and she supported the decision and she’s comfortable with the decision,” McCollum added. “There’s a lot of questions I do have in that, but where have you been and what have you done? And, why have you been absent for three years?”

Harris has previously confirmed that she was the “last person in the room” prior to President Joe Biden making the decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan.

WATCH — JD Vance: Kamala “Can Go to Hell” for “Refusal” to Do Her Job Leading to 13 Dead Americans:

C-SPAN

McCollum’s words come after Harris issued a statement criticizing former President Donald Trump for honoring the 13 fallen service members killed during the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, and described it as being a “political stunt.”

In response to Harris’s statement, Trump released videos from McCollum, Darin Hoover, the father of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover; Coral Doolittle, the mother of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez; Jaclyn and Mark Schmitz, the parents of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz; Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee, Steve Nikoui, the father of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui; and Herman Lopez, the father of Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, criticizing Harris for her statement.

Harris’s statement criticizing Trump’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery came after NPR released an article alleging that officials from the Trump campaign had gotten into a “verbal and physical altercation” with a cemetery official who had tried to prevent them from entering Section 60 of the cemetery, and from filming and taking photos.