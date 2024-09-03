Texas Senate Democrat candidate Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) in 2023 said “rednecks” and non-college educated white Texans are not a “target” of his campaign.

In March 2023, Allred appeared on the Bulwark podcast The Next Level with host Tim Miller. The Bulwark is a Never Trump outlet.

During the podcast, Allred noted that there is an enormous “apathy” problem in the Lone Star State, which includes many would-be inner city voters. The Texas Democrat said that he wants to get more of them out to vote.

“Some of them are rednecks though,” Miller said, stating that many of the apathetic voters are “non-college whites,” which is “not our target demo[graphic].”

Allred agreed, saying, “They’re not all going to vote for a Democrat, that’s for sure.”

There are roughly 11.5 million white Texans and approximately 34 percent of Texans have received a bachelor’s degree.

Now Allred is slated on September 7 to speak with Miller for a live recording of the Bulwark podcast at this year’s Texas Tribune Festival. Miller will discuss Allred’s candidacy for the Senate during the podcast.

Allred’s commentary appears to run in contrast to other statements he made; Allred said recently that he wants to unite Texans on common values.

“I don’t see a Democrat or Republican. I just see a Texan, and I think that I want to have a conversation with Texans about where I think we can go together,” Allred said in August.

“There’s much more that unites us as Texans than divides us. From the football field to Congress, I’ve worked to bring people from all walks of life together towards a common goal. In the Senate I’ll be a uniter, not a divider,” Allred said in November 2023.

Allred also has a history of campaigning with leftist radio host Dean Obeidallah.

Obeidallah interviewed Allred in May 2023, which Allred then shared on X, formerly Twitter.

He then did another interview with Obeidallah in June 2024, in which Obeidallah stated all there is left in the Republican Party is “MAGA.”

During the June interview with Obeidallah, Allred downplayed illegal alien crime just days before 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungary was reportedly sexually assaulted and strangled to death by two illegal aliens.

In contrast to Allred, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sponsored the Justice for Jocelyn Act, a bill to improve the detention and tracking of illegal aliens entering the United States.

A few months before the interview, Obeidallah claimed that “MAGA” hates our “democratic Republic” more than:

Al Qaeda

ISIS

Tucker Carlson

Vladimir Putin

Obeidallah has also said that there is “zero difference” between Trump supproters and Bin Laden supporters.

Allred in 2018 accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of being “un-American,” “damaging,” and “harmful to our public safety.” He even called the border wall “stupid” and “racist” during another event in 2018. He also reportedly threatened to call the police on a citizen journalist rather than answer a question to the press.

Allred worked for NextGen America, which has called for defunding law enforcement. Allred requested and helped secure $1 million in funding for Big Thought, a Dallas nonprofit, which pushed the idea that America is built on a “white supremacist system.”

The New York Post detailed how Allred’s civil rights activism was “rekindled” by his mentor, professor Haney Lopez, who was one of the founders of critical race theory.