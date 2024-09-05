Fake News: Associated Press Warps What Vance Said About Shootings

The Associated Press ignited massive backlash on Thursday when it blatantly misquoted vice presidential pick JD Vance on school shootings.

Speaking at a rally in Phoenix, JD Vance said he does not like that school shootings have become a “fact of life” while calling for better security.

“If these psychos are going to go after our kids we’ve got to be prepared for it,” Vance said. “We don’t have to like the reality that we live in, but it is the reality we live in. We’ve got to deal with it.”

When the journalist asked Vance what the country can do to stop shootings, Vance called for greater security.

“I don’t like that this is a fact of life,” Vance said. “But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools. We’ve got to bolster security so if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children they’re not able.”

Instead of reporting on his comments accurately, the AP originally reported only that Vance called shootings a “fact of life.”

After significant backlash, the AP reversed its headline and reporting to say, “JD Vance says he laments that school shootings are a ‘fact of life’ and calls for better security.”

“This post replaces an earlier post that was deleted to add context to the partial quote from Vance,” the AP later said.

In a statement to Breitbart News, Vance spokesperson William Martin called it an example of fake news lying about Republicans.

“This is yet another case of the fake news media brazenly lying about a Republican politician. Senator Vance said exactly the opposite of what the Associated Press claimed,” he said.

“It should come as no surprise that the AP lost any and all credibility it had years ago, because they will lie about literally anything in order prop up the Democrats. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has called for all police officers to be removed from schools, putting children all over America at risk. It’s yet another example of how Kamala Harris’s weak, failed, and dangerously liberal agenda makes her unfit for office,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.