Kelly Barnett, the mother of Marine Staff Sergeant Darin Taylor Hoover — who was killed in Afghanistan during the Biden-Harris administration’s bungled withdrawal in August 2021 — snubbed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) during a congressional ceremony on Tuesday.

During a ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda, Congress bestowed the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 American service members who were killed on August 26, 2021, at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul International Airport, where the Biden administration had staged the final withdrawal.

As family members were presented with the medal, they greeted Congressional leaders and members who spoke at the ceremony.

After Barnett was presented with the medal, she greeted the members of Congress, notably skipping past Schumer who had extended his hand.

Speaking at the ceremony were House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Steve Daines (R-ND), and Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI). Daines and McClain both introduced legislation to award the fallen service members the Congressional Gold Medal.

The Gold Star families and Democrats have clashed in recent weeks, after they invited former President Donald Trump to participate in a ceremony at the Arlington Cemetery to honor their loved ones and the Harris-Walz campaign and Democrat supporters accused Trump of trying to politicize the botched withdrawal and violating media rules at the cemetery.

The families filmed videos slamming the Harris-Walz campaign and Democrats for their criticism, saying they invited Trump to participate and gave his team permission to film the event.

