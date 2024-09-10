Former President Donald Trump blasted the Biden-Harris administration in his closing statement during the presidential debate on Tuesday, saying its policies hurt the American people and put the nation into “decline.”

“So she just started by saying she’s gonna do this, she’s gonna do that, she’s gonna do all these wonderful things,” he said during the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris (D) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Trump continued:

Why hasn’t she done it? She’s been there for three and a half years. They’ve had three and a half years to fix the border, they’ve had three and a half years to create jobs and all the things we talked about. Why hasn’t she done it? She should leave right now, go down to that beautiful White House, go to the Capitol, get everyone together and do the things you want to do, but you haven’t done it and you won’t do it because you believe in things that the American people don’t believe in. You believe in things like ‘We’re not gonna frack, we’re not gonna take fossil fuel,’ things that are going to make this country strong whether you like it or not. Germany tried that, and within one year they were back to building normal energy plants. We’re not ready for it. We can’t sacrifice our country for the sake of bad vision. But I just ask one simple question, why didn’t she do it? We’re a failing nation. We’re a nation that’s in serious decline. We’re being laughed at all over the world. All over the world they’re laughing. I know the leaders very well. They’re coming to see me, they call me. We’re laughed at all over the world. They don’t understand what happened to us as a nation. We’re not a leader. We don’t have any idea what’s going on. We have wars going on in the Middle East. We have wars going on with Russia and Ukraine. We’re gonna end up in a third world war and it will be a war like no other because of nuclear weapons, the power of weaponry. I rebuilt our entire military. She gave a lot of it away to the Taliban. She gave it to Afghanistan. What these people have done to our country, and maybe toughest of all is allowing millions of people to come into our country, many of them are criminals and they’re destroying our country. The worst president, the worst vice president in the history of our country.

When speaking of the migrant crisis during the event, Trump claimed migrants are “taking over” buildings in Aurora, Colorado. The Breitbart News fact check found that claim to be true because a Venezuelan gang has taken over an apartment complex in that area while Harris leads the nation alongside President Joe Biden.

“Trump made the claim while discussing the economy, noting the impact migrants are having on Americans,” the report said.

Breitbart News also reported Tuesday that “Since January 2021, Harris has helped Biden’s deputies extract at least ten million wealth-shifting, blue-collar, and white-collar migrants from poor countries for use in Americans’ workplaces, communities, schools, and hospitals.”

The debate was the first between the Republican and Democrat nominees for president in 2024, according to Breitbart News. The outlet noted it was the first time Trump and Harris have met face to face.