Fact Check: Donald Trump Claims Migrants ‘Taking Over’ Buildings in America Under Kamala Harris’s Leadership

CLAIM: Former President Donald Trump said during Tuesday night’s debate that migrants are “taking over” buildings in Aurora, Colorado, under Vice President Kamala Harris’s leadership.

VERDICT: True. A Venezuelan gang has taken over an apartment complex in Aurora.

Trump made the claim while discussing the economy, noting the impact migrants are having on Americans.

“They’re coming in, and they’re taking jobs that are occupied right now by African Americans and Hispanics and also unions,” Trump said. “Unions are going to be affected very soon. And you see what’s happening. You see what’s happening with towns throughout the United States. You look at Springfield, Ohio”:

You look at Aurora in Colorado. They are taking over the towns. They’re taking over buildings; they’re going in violently. These are the people that she and [President Joe] Biden let into our country, and they’re destroying our country. They’re dangerous. They’re at the highest level of criminality, and we have to get them out. We have to get them out fast.

It is true that residents of Aurora are facing this sad reality day by day, as a Venezuelan gang took over an apartment complex. As Breitbart News reported:

Only two days ago, [Gov. Jared] Polis and his spokespeople were telling Americans to ignore their lying eyes concerning video of armed migrant gangs taking over apartment buildings and forcing citizens to turn their rent money over to the gang. The governor’s spokesman told the media that the reports of armed members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were a figment of Aurora council member Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination. … But a source in the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Friday that the armed men seen in the viral video are members of the Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua, according to NewsNation.

One business owner adjacent to that apartment complex told Breitbart News Daily that the current situation is “overwhelming,” adding that she had to install bulletproof glass to protect her business.

“It’s out of control. Denver is just a sanctuary city. They’re just, they’re just flooding them into the smaller communities. Now, they’re busing them out here. They’re busing them to our smaller communities, and our hotels are being overrun out here. And it’s just chaos, just chaos,” the caller, identified as Pam, said.

“It’s just become worse and worse and worse. We can no longer stay open late at night. You know, they had an issue not too long ago where they forced almost all the businesses on the street to shut down. I believe it was the night of the elections that happened over in Venezuela that they shut down everything,” she continued.

“It’s like I said — it’s just sheer chaos. It’s like, you know, there’s no help from anywhere, you know. And our own governor just denies that this is happening,” she said of Polis, who is also in deep denial, much like Harris.