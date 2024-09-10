Former President Donald Trump must continue to focus on the struggling Biden-Harris economy during his debate with Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Tuesday night, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“I say every time I talk to him, I tell him to talk about the economy. The most important thing for everybody is self-sufficiency and independence. They want a job,” Scott said to host Mike Slater. “Every time I talk to him — when he ran in 2016 to this day — I tell him to talk about the economy because it is the most important thing for everybody.”

LISTEN:

Scott emphasized that Trump is the only candidate who will hold bad actors accountable and fight to bring costs down for everyday Americans.

“We are in deep trouble right now. We have to have a big change. Trump’s our only shot,” he said.

“Here’s the deal. If you like high inflation, Harris is your person. If you like an open border, you like drugs coming across and criminals, Harris is your person. If you like a screwed up foreign policy, you like more money for Iran, you want Hamas to do bad things to Israel, Harris is your person,” he said. “Now, if you like to have lower inflation, like to have better jobs, like to not be at war, like to have a secure border, you don’t like drugs coming across, then Trump’s your guy. It’s simple.”

He added that Harris has not campaigned t aking anyaccountability for the various failures that have occurred under the Biden-Harris administration. He noted that “She didn’t have any serious proposals” and “would come and try to make some TV news” when they served on the Homeland Security Committee together in the Senate.

“Do you feel like anybody’s going to be held accountable with the Trump assassination attempt? How about Silicon Valley bank failing? Do you think anybody was held accountable at the federal government for that? Nothing. Or the Afghanistan withdrawal, or the border being open?…There’s no accountability in the Biden administration — and Harris hasn’t suggested there will be any accountability. None,” Scott said.

The debate will occur on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ABC News has shared details on how to tune in to the debate here.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.