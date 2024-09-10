Former President Donald Trump was unfazed by an attack by Vice President Kamala Harris early in the debate, suggesting it was a canned response and a “sound bite” her advisers gave her.

“I’d invite you to know that Donald Trump actually has no plan for you because he is more interested in defending himself than he is in looking out for you,” Harris said after attacking Trump on the economy.

“That’s just a sound bite, they gave her that to say,” Trump said.

“Look, I went to the Wharton School of Finance, and many of those professors, the top professors, think my plan is a brilliant plan,” Trump said. “It’s a great plan. It’s a plan that’s going to bring up our worth, our value as a country. It’s going to make people want to be able to go and work and create jobs and create a lot of good, solid money for our country.”

Trump then blasted Harris’s barebones policy platform that was posted to her campaign website on Sunday, 49 days after President Joe Biden exited the race due to behind-scenes pressure from top Democrats, Hollywood elites, and donors.

“And just to finish off, she doesn’t have a plan; she copied Biden’s plan, and it’s like four sentences like, ‘Run spot, run,'” Trump quipped. “Four sentences that are just, oh, we’ll try and lower taxes. She doesn’t have a plan, take a look at her plan. She doesn’t have a plan.”

Harris’s plan notably plagiarized aspects of the Biden campaign platform, Breitbart News noted.