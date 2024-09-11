Outgoing President Joe Biden donned a red Trump campaign hat while grinning in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, one day after the presidential debate when former President Donald Trump said Biden “hates” Vice President Kamala Harris.

“He [Biden] hates her [Kamala]!” Trump said during the debate. “He can’t stand her.”

“But he had 14 million votes,” Trump added. “They threw them out. She got zero votes.”

The White House claimed Biden wore the hat to show “bipartisan unity.”

Eric Trump said Biden wore the hat after first responders in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, demanded he wear the hat:

The image of Biden wearing a Trump hat immediately became an internet sensation, spreading like wildfire on X. “President Trump wasn’t lying when he said he really does hate Kamala,” said CJ Pearson, co-chair of the GOP’s Youth Advisory Council:

Others mocked the president and his vice president:

