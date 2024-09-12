Montana Senate Race Rated as ‘Lean Republican’ as GOP Increasingly Favored to Flip Senate Majority

The Cook Political Report on Thursday rated the Montana Senate race as “lean Republican” in favor of Tim Sheehy, meaning Republicans are increasingly likely to flip the Congress’s upper chamber.

The Cook Political Report wrote they have witnessed a “major shift” and Republicans are now poised to take over the Senate.

Recent polling has Montana businessman and Navy SEAL veteran Sheehy leading Tester.

“After almost 18 years in Washington, Montanans are fed up with Two-Faced Tester pretending to be a moderate in Montana while voting with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in DC,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokeswoman Maggie Abboud said in a statement.

In late August, Sheehy told Breitbart News Daily that “two-faced” Tester has voted with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kamala Harris “100 percent of the time;” however, he often presents himself as a “Bible-thumping Republican” in the Big Sky Country state.

Sheehy explained, “Two-faced Tester, he goes to Washington, DC, votes with Elizabeth Warren and Harris 100 percent of the time — every single time it matters — and, then, he comes home, throws on a Carhartt jacket, and acts like he’s a border-security, you know, Bible-thumping Republican. Therefore, he cannot be seen to be affiliated with his home party.”

Tester refused to endorse Harris’s presidential bid even after he previously said it was more important to elect her than to reelect him as Montana’s senior senator.

Sheehy said that Tester should “stop lying to our face and telling us you’re a Republican when, in fact, you know, you’re responsible for Kamala Harris existing on the world stage.”

Coincidentally, Tester’s donors have demanded investigations into Sheehy’s business right as the Montana conservative is beating Tester in the polls.

“The authors of this letter have all made public statements and/or campaign donations supporting Jon Tester. It is clear Tester’s supporters wrote this letter with one goal: to hurt Tim’s campaign, tear down a Montana company, and help Jon Tester,” a Sheehy spokesperson said.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.