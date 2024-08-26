Exclusive — Tim Sheehy: ‘Two-Faced’ Jon Tester Votes with Kamala Harris in D.C., Is a ‘Bible-Thumping Republican’ in Montana

Montana U.S. Senate Republican candidate Tim Sheehy slammed “two-faced” Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) on Breitbart News Daily for voting with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kamala Harris “100 percent of the time” but presenting himself as a “Bible-thumping Republican” in the Big Sky Country State.

Sheehy and Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater discussed why the Montana Democrat skipped the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

“Well, because he can’t [show up]…his party’s so out of sync with what hard-working, everyday Montanans want. He can’t be seen to be within 1,000 miles of Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, or anything they’re even talking about,” Sheehy remarked.

That is why Sheehy calls Tester “two-faced.”

Sheehy explained, “Two-faced Tester, he goes to Washington, DC, votes with Elizabeth Warren and Harris 100 percent of the time — every single time it matters — and, then, he comes home, throws on a Carhartt jacket, and acts like he’s a border-security, you know, Bible-thumping Republican. Therefore, he cannot be seen to be affiliated with his home party.”

“He recruited Kamala Harris to run for the Senate when he was chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in 2015; he is responsible for Kamala Harris existing on the national political stage,” Sheehy added.

Tester refused to endorse Harris’s presidential bid even after he previously said it was more important to elect her than to reelect him as Montana’s senior senator.

“I’m not going to endorse for the presidential, and I’ll tell you why: because — two reasons — because I’m focused on my race, and, number two, people want to nationalize this race, and this isn’t about national politics. This is about Montana,” Tester said.

Sheehy said that Tester should “stop lying to our face and telling us you’re a Republican when, in fact, you know, you’re responsible for Kamala Harris existing on the world stage.”